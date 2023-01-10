Soda City Live: Young Leaders Society of United Way, hosting annual Oyster Roast

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The United Way of the Midlands’ Young Leaders Society is hosting its annual Oyster Roast on Thursday, Jan. 19, at 6 p.m. at the City Market Place, that address is 705 Gervais Street.

There is also an opportunity to donate essential clothing items. Tickets are $50 for guests and $40 for YLS donors.

Click here to purchase tickets and for more information.

Young Leaders Society of United Way is hosting an annual Oyster Roast. (Young Leaders Society of United Way)

