Soda City Live: Second annual Rose’ Shower to bring awareness to feminine hygiene access

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Access to basic feminine hygiene products is a necessity, but not all women can afford them or have access to them.

At the end of the month, there will be a local event aiming to bring awareness to feminine care and period poverty... and the color selected to drive it all home, PINK for the second annual Rose’ Shower.

The Rose’ Shower will take place on Saturday, Jan. 28, at 1 p.m. at the 2001 Club at the Williams-Brice Stadium.

Tickets start at 50 dollars. Click here for more info.

