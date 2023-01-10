Soda City Live: King Day at the Dome

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Many communities and organizations are gearing up to celebrate the life and legacy of Civil Rights Leader Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

One of those organizations includes the state’s NAACP chapter, which is hosting its annual “King Day at the Dome” celebration.

The event will begin with a prayer at 8 a.m. on Monday, Jan. 16, at Zion Baptist Church, 801 Washington Street, followed by a march to the State House.

Click here for more info.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

Copyright 2023 WIS. All rights reserved.