Soda City Live: City of Columbia seeking contractors for community project

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The City of Columbia Community Department is seeking contractors for its new housing rehabilitation program.

There will be several workshops throughout the month to teach new contractors through their Single Family Housing Improvement for Neighborhood Enhancement or SHINE.

For more information, click here.

City of Columbia seeking contractors for community project (City of Columbia)

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

Copyright 2023 WIS. All rights reserved.