Soda City Live: City of Columbia seeking contractors for community project

By Sierra Artemus
Published: Jan. 10, 2023 at 3:24 PM EST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The City of Columbia Community Department is seeking contractors for its new housing rehabilitation program.

There will be several workshops throughout the month to teach new contractors through their Single Family Housing Improvement for Neighborhood Enhancement or SHINE.

For more information, click here.

