SCDOT breaks down phase two of Carolina Crossroad Project

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - More work is underway at the so-called “malfunction junction” – the 14 mile-stretch where I-20, I-26, and I-126 intersect.

Phase two of the Carolina Crossroads Project is prompting road closures today on Arrowwood. Drivers will be detoured from the intersection of Lawand Drive to the intersection of Gracern Road.

Phase two is a very small step in the Carolina Crossroads Project. It focuses mainly on preparations to begin construction for a new ramp. The five-phase project is estimated to be completed sometime in 2029 but drivers WIS spoke with today say these improvements are well worth the wait.

“It’s scary out there some days. That’s for sure,” said one driver, Mark Hudson.

“Russian Roulette” is how Mark Hudson describes his commute on malfunction junction. That’s the 14-mile stretch of the I-20, I-26, and I-126 corridor.

He says, “You never know what you’re going to encounter. I do notice a lot of people pulling to the side of the road because of a lot of fender benders. People are just not adapting to the different speeds. You’re cutting across four lanes if you’re entering or exiting.”

The Carolina Crossroads Project includes improvements to the exit ramp to US-378 from I-26 eastbound interstate widening in Lexington County and a full access interchange at Colonial Life Boulevard at I-126 in Richland County.

“It’s a good thing that they are going to improve that interchange there because I’m a truck driver and several trucks have overturned going on those off-ramps and on-ramps,” said another driver.

Phase two will consist of improving the Broad River Road interchange at I-20, making it easier for folks to get on and off the interstate. It’ll also remove the shared ramp with Garner Lane Road to eliminate the possibility of travelers going the wrong way and improve I-20 westbound’s access to I-26 to alleviate congestion.

“And also, one of the key items is relocating utility lines. Typical things you would imagine, phone lines, data lines, and water and sewer lines. Those things have to be moved before the construction; heavy construction can be started,” said Peter Poore, a spokesperson with SCDOT.

While phase two is underway, construction for phase one is still ongoing.

Poore says, “They’re kind of the setup projects for when the correction if you will of malfunction junction will begin construction-wise.”

Poore says phase three will be the beginning of actual construction. Phases one and two are expected to be completed by early 2025. The Arrowwood road closure will end on January 30.

