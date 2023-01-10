SkyView
Health U
Soda City Live
Send It To 10
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored

McMaster to be sworn in for 2nd term to make him SC’s longest-serving governor

Gov. Henry McMaster, shown here at his inauguration in 2019, will be sworn in Wednesday for his...
Gov. Henry McMaster, shown here at his inauguration in 2019, will be sworn in Wednesday for his second full term. At the end of his second term, he will have become the longest-serving governor in South Carolina history.(Live 5/File)
By Patrick Phillips
Published: Jan. 10, 2023 at 11:24 AM EST|Updated: 7 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCSC) - South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster is one step closer to making history in the Palmetto State.

The 75-year-old Republican will be sworn in Wednesday for his second full term at the 98th South Carolina Inaugural at the Statehouse Wednesday morning.

By the time that second term ends, McMaster will have served 10 years in the role, making him the state’s longest-serving governor.

Lt. Gov. Pamela Evette, the second woman to hold that office, will also be sworn in for a second term.

READ MORE: Schedule announced for SC inauguration day events in Columbia

The ceremony is set to begin at 11 a.m. in Columbia.

Gov. Henry McMaster speaks with his wife, the state's first lady, Peggy McMaster at his side...
Gov. Henry McMaster speaks with his wife, the state's first lady, Peggy McMaster at his side during the 2019 Inaugural Ball in Columbia.(WIS/File)

The day’s event will begin with a prayer service at First Presbyterian Church in Columbia. After a Wednesday afternoon open house at the Governor’s Mansion, the festivities end with the Inaugural Ball at the Columbia Metropolitan Convention Center.

He was the state’s lieutenant governor when ascended to the role of governor in January of 2017. when then-Gov. Nikki Haley stepped down to accept an appointment from then-President Donald Trump to serve as an ambassador at the United Nations. He completed her term and then ran successfully twice for full terms of his own.

McMaster defeated Democratic challenger Joe Cunningham, who lost his House seat to Mace in 2020. The race was called for McMaster less than two hours after polls closed on Nov. 8. He beat Cunningham by 18 points, 10 points higher than his 2018 victory over state Rep. James Smith.

Haley is set to attend the inaugural, according to McMaster campaign spokesman Rob Godfrey.

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Alvin S. Glenn officer arrested for ‘inappropriate’ relationship with murder suspect
Detention center officer arrested for ‘inappropriate’ relationship with murder suspect
Richland County deputies investigating shooting incident.
Deputies investigating shooting incident at Richland County apartment complex
A woman is suing a former Richland County deputy and sheriff.
Civil lawsuit trial begins for former Richland Co. Deputy and Sheriff
Wet Willie's Columbia closing
Wet Willie’s closes Columbia location
Dre’Morean Smalls,18
Shooting in Santee leaves teen victim dead

Latest News

Naomi Halter
South Congaree landlord arrested for renting mobile home without a business license
Money Matters Graphic
Money Matters: How to better manage your 401k
WBTV reporter fights for access to unseal Madalina Cojocari investigation documents
Judge unseals documents related to Madalina Cojocari search
Georgetown County deputies say 15-year-old Matthew Henry was last seen in his room at 11:30...
Deputies believe missing Pawleys Island boy may have switched vehicles