McLeod announces departure from South Carolina Democratic Party

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - In a statement Tuesday, Senator Mia McLeod announced her departure from the South Carolina Democratic Party.

After seven months of prayer and reflection, I’ve decided to leave the SC Democratic Party because it no longer espouses the values my constituents and I hold dear. Continue Reading: https://t.co/QmTw8YOMEp] pic.twitter.com/oJ2gNDj1TA — Mia McLeod (@MiaforSC) January 10, 2023

Her career has included representing House District 79 and Senate District 22 which include parts of Columbia.

She said in part,

“After seven months of prayer and reflection, I’ve decided to leave the SC Democratic Party because it no longer espouses the values my constituents and I hold dear. I want you to be the first to know that my decision isn’t meant to disparage anyone who identifies as a SC democrat, but the SCDP’s “party-focused” approach doesn’t work for the people.”

McLeod ran in the gubernatorial race in 2022 and was beaten in the primary by Joe Cunningham. The campaign season became heated after an exchange of tweets and verbal sparring. She is the first Black woman to run for SC’s gubernatorial office.

