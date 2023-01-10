SkyView
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Milder afternoon temperatures hold through Thursday

WIS News 10 Sunrise airs Monday through Friday from 4:30 a.m. to 7 a.m.
By Tony Chiavaroli
Published: Jan. 10, 2023 at 7:07 AM EST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Sunshine will break out again today with earlier chills changing up to afternoon low 60s.

FIRST ALERT HEADLINES

  • Be mindful of some early patchy fog for our Tuesday morning
  • Sunshine will return in a big capacity by the afternoon
  • Daytime highs will reach the 60s today and tomorrow, with highs on Wednesday likely over 65
  • Thursday will be the warmest day of the week with highs around 70 or just a touch above
  • Thursday afternoon scattered showers will work to push into the region, but most accumulation looks to be overnight
  • Cooler conditions starting Friday, continuing into the weekend with sunshine & highs in the low to mid-50s

FIRST ALERT SUMMARY

A good Tuesday morning everyone! For our start today, you can expect areas of patchy fog with clearing with some clouds, clearing up by the late morning with temperatures warming to the low 60s. We will stay in the upper-mid 60s Wednesday and get even warmer on Thursday with a high getting just above 70.

There is a chance for showers later on Thursday as a front moves in from the west. The rain will be more likely at night, dissipating into very early Friday morning.

Colder air will arrive Friday afternoon and high temps will hold in the 50s for the weekend despite more sunshine returning.

Looking ahead, another cold front is currently on pace to push into the Carolinas early next week, producing rain chances Tuesday through Thursday.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST

Today: Earlier clouds clear to afternoon sunshine. Highs in the low 60s.

Tonight: Good clearing remains with lows on average in the mid-30s.

Wednesday: A good deal of sun with milder temperatures in the upper mid-60s.

Thursday: Increasing clouds with the chance for scattered showers during the afternoon/evening. Highs around 70 or just above.

Friday: Clearing skies into the day, cooler and breezy with highs in the low to mid-50s.

Saturday: Cool sunshine as temperatures only top out in the low 50s.

