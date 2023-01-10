Clemson, South Carolina finish season ranked in AP Top 25

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) -Both Clemson and South Carolina finish the 2022 season as ranked teams as the final Associated Press Top 25 poll was released early Tuesday morning.

The Tigers, coming off another ACC Championship, finish the season at 13th in the country. Dabo Swinney’s team fell 3 spots from the previous poll after their Orange Bowl loss to Tennessee last month.

The Gamecocks end the season in the poll for the first time since 2013 as they end up at #23. Shane Beamer’s club also fell 3 spots from the last poll after falling to Notre Dame in the Gator Bowl.

Clemson would go 1-3 against other Top 25 teams this year losing to Tennessee (6), Notre Dame (18) and South Carolina (23) while beating 11th ranked Florida State.

South Carolina went 2-2 against the Top 25 beating 6th ranked Tennessee and 13th ranked Clemson while falling to the National Champions Georgia and 18th ranked Notre Dame.

