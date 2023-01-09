Soda City Live: MLK service week with South Carolina First Steps

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. was not only a monumental part of the civil rights movement but he believed in service and community.

Next week in observance of his birthday and to celebrate his contributions, the South Carolina First Steps program will be “sharing the gift of reading with our state’s youngest learners” all week long for their 2023 MLK Service Week.

Volunteers like poet Traci Neal are taking the opportunity to share their time and talent to inspire and connect with children.

If you would like to volunteer or check out more on the MLK week of services, click here.

