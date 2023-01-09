SkyView
Health U
Soda City Live
Send It To 10
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored

SLED charge two in human trafficking case in Orangeburg

-Agents with the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED) have announced that two people...
-Agents with the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED) have announced that two people are being charged with human trafficking in Orangeburg County.(Live 5)
By WIS News 10 Staff
Published: Jan. 9, 2023 at 5:10 PM EST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WIS) - Agents with the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED) have announced that two people are being charged with human trafficking in Orangeburg County.

According to SLED, both of the suspects knowingly placed the victim in harm that could have impacted the child’s life.

Alana Ann Westbury, 32, of Bowman, SC was charged with trafficking a victim under 18 years old, and three counts of unlawfully placing a child at risk.

John Richard Williams, 61, of Bowman, SC was charged with criminal sexual conduct with a minor under 11 years old, and trafficking a victim under 18 years old.

Court documents allege Westbury facilitated the solicitation of an underage victim for commercial sex acts and that she forced the victim to engage in such acts with another person.

Documents also allege she received money for sex acts from the other person either directly or indirectly.

Also, documents allege that money was received for the sex acts from Williams.

The case will be prosecuted by the First Circuit Solicitor’s Office. Westbury and Williams have both been booked at the Orangeburg County Detention Center.

Anyone with information about possible human trafficking related to these individuals should call (803)896-5591.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

Copyright 2023 WIS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Wet Willie's Columbia closing
Wet Willie’s closes Columbia location
Richland County deputies investigating shooting incident.
Deputies investigating shooting incident at Richland County apartment complex
Senator Lindsey Graham responds to Supreme Court ruling on abortion in South Carolina.
Senator Lindsey Graham responds to Supreme Court ruling on abortion in SC
A 7-year-old girl has died from injuries suffered from a dog attack according to the East Baton...
‘Awful’: 7-year-old girl dies in pit bull attack
Richland Mall sold to Augusta-based developer
Richland Mall sold to Augusta-based developer for $18.6 million

Latest News

Alvin S. Glenn officer arrested for ‘inappropriate’ relationship with murder suspect
Detention center officer arrested for ‘inappropriate’ relationship with murder suspect
SCDOT logo
SCDOT to close part of Arrowwood Rd in Carolina Crossroads Project
Two Lexington County men were arrested for child sexual abuse material.
Lexington County men arrested for child sexual abuse material
Dre’Morean Smalls,18
Shooting in Santee leaves teen victim dead