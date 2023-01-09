SLED charge two in human trafficking case in Orangeburg

ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WIS) - Agents with the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED) have announced that two people are being charged with human trafficking in Orangeburg County.

According to SLED, both of the suspects knowingly placed the victim in harm that could have impacted the child’s life.

Alana Ann Westbury, 32, of Bowman, SC was charged with trafficking a victim under 18 years old, and three counts of unlawfully placing a child at risk.

John Richard Williams, 61, of Bowman, SC was charged with criminal sexual conduct with a minor under 11 years old, and trafficking a victim under 18 years old.

Court documents allege Westbury facilitated the solicitation of an underage victim for commercial sex acts and that she forced the victim to engage in such acts with another person.

Documents also allege she received money for sex acts from the other person either directly or indirectly.

Also, documents allege that money was received for the sex acts from Williams.

The case will be prosecuted by the First Circuit Solicitor’s Office. Westbury and Williams have both been booked at the Orangeburg County Detention Center.

Anyone with information about possible human trafficking related to these individuals should call (803)896-5591.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

