Shooting in Santee leaves teen victim dead

SANTEE, S.C. (WIS) - A shooting in Santee left a 16-year-old dead over the weekend.

Santee Police Chief Joseph Serrano said Dre’Morean Smalls,18, turned himself in on Saturday, Jan. 7, 2023. Officers were called to Cecelia St. at around 3:15 p.m. on reports of a shooting.

The victim was taken to the Regional Medical Center where he later died of his injuries.

Smalls is charged with murder and possession of a firearm during the commission of a violent crime.

