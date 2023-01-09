SkyView
SCDOT to close part of Arrowwood Rd in Carolina Crossroads Project

SCDOT logo
SCDOT logo(SCDOT)
By Nevin Smith
Published: Jan. 9, 2023 at 3:31 PM EST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - As the Carolina Crossroads project kicks off Phase I, SCDOT says to expect road closures.

SCDOT said it is closing and detouring part of Arrowwood Rd from the intersection at Lawand Dr to Gracem Rd. The closure will impact the area from Jan. 9 at 7 a.m. until Jan. 30, 2023, until 7 a.m.

Motorists are advised detour signs will be posted in the area. The construction is part of the Carolina Crossroads Phase I project in Richland and Lexington Counties.

Improvements include the exit ramp to US 378 from I-26 eastbound, an interstate widening in Lexington County, and a full access interchange at Colonial Life Blvd at I-126 in Richland County. Organizers said the project will provide greater traffic access. More information on the project can be found at the link here.

