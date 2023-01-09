SCDOT to close part of Arrowwood Rd in Carolina Crossroads Project

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - As the Carolina Crossroads project kicks off Phase I, SCDOT says to expect road closures.

SCDOT said it is closing and detouring part of Arrowwood Rd from the intersection at Lawand Dr to Gracem Rd. The closure will impact the area from Jan. 9 at 7 a.m. until Jan. 30, 2023, until 7 a.m.

Motorists are advised detour signs will be posted in the area. The construction is part of the Carolina Crossroads Phase I project in Richland and Lexington Counties.

Improvements include the exit ramp to US 378 from I-26 eastbound, an interstate widening in Lexington County, and a full access interchange at Colonial Life Blvd at I-126 in Richland County. Organizers said the project will provide greater traffic access. More information on the project can be found at the link here.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

Copyright 2023 WIS. All rights reserved.