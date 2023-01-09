SC Attorney General Alan Wilson provides 2022 update on human trafficking

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - SC Attorney General Alan Wilson is providing an update on human trafficking Monday. Wilson is releasing the results of the 2022 Human Trafficking Task Force Annual Report during a press conference at 10 a.m.

The report details the number of cases, and prevention efforts and highlights which areas of the state have the most reported cases. Speakers include SC Human Trafficking Task Force Director Kathryn Moorehead, First Lady Peggy McMaster, Chief Mark Keel of SLED, and other members of state and law enforcement leadership.

Giving the 10th annual Human Trafficking Report now. Tune in⬇️https://t.co/o2MHBOxZ5J — Alan Wilson (@AGAlanWilson) January 9, 2023

