SC Attorney General Alan Wilson provides 2022 update on human trafficking

South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson
South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson(Live 5/File)
By Nevin Smith
Published: Jan. 9, 2023 at 9:58 AM EST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - SC Attorney General Alan Wilson is providing an update on human trafficking Monday. Wilson is releasing the results of the 2022 Human Trafficking Task Force Annual Report during a press conference at 10 a.m.

The report details the number of cases, and prevention efforts and highlights which areas of the state have the most reported cases. Speakers include SC Human Trafficking Task Force Director Kathryn Moorehead, First Lady Peggy McMaster, Chief Mark Keel of SLED, and other members of state and law enforcement leadership.

