SkyView
Health U
Soda City Live
Send It To 10
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored

Police: Relative kills woman’s cat during argument

The relative that killed the cat left and has not yet been arrested, according to police.
The relative that killed the cat left and has not yet been arrested, according to police.(MGN)
By Kesia Cameron and Debra Worley
Published: Jan. 9, 2023 at 1:24 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now/Gray News) – A cat was killed in South Dakota last week after an argument between relatives, according to the Sioux Falls Police Department.

Police spokesperson Sam Clemens said the cat’s owner and her relative started fighting around 6 p.m. Thursday.

The woman who owned the animal was not hurt during the dispute.

The relative that killed the cat left and has not yet been arrested, according to police.

Clemens said animal control took the cat to the Humane Society.

Copyright 2023 KSFY via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Wet Willie's Columbia closing
Wet Willie’s closes Columbia location
Richland County deputies investigating shooting incident.
Deputies investigating shooting incident at Richland County apartment complex
Senator Lindsey Graham responds to Supreme Court ruling on abortion in South Carolina.
Senator Lindsey Graham responds to Supreme Court ruling on abortion in SC
A 7-year-old girl has died from injuries suffered from a dog attack according to the East Baton...
‘Awful’: 7-year-old girl dies in pit bull attack
Richland Mall sold to Augusta-based developer
Richland Mall sold to Augusta-based developer for $18.6 million

Latest News

LIVE: Police give update on elementary school teacher allegedly shot by student
The Brazilian Congress was destroyed after Jair Bolonaro’s supporters broke in.
Brazilian Congress destroyed after Bolonaro’s supporters break in
File Graphic
Shooting in Santee leaves teen victim dead
Police said Abby Zwerner, a teacher who was shot by a 6-year-old student, is recovering.
Vigil planned for teacher who police say was shot by 6-year-old student
White House national security adviser Jake Sullivan speaks during the daily briefing at the...
US says Iran may be ‘contributing’ to war crimes in Ukraine