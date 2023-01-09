SkyView
Lexington County men arrested for child sexual abuse material

Two Lexington County men were arrested for child sexual abuse material.
Two Lexington County men were arrested for child sexual abuse material.(TRAVELARIUM | Envato)
By WIS News 10 Staff
Published: Jan. 9, 2023 at 3:24 PM EST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
LEXINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson has announced the arrest of Brian Andrew Brown, 18, of West Columbia, S.C., and Nathan Allen Miller, 32, of Cayce, S.C.

According to the Attorney General’s Office, the men are both being charged with a total of six charges connected to the sexual exploitation of minors.

Investigators say they received a CyberTipline that led them to Brown and Miller.

During the investigation, officials found out Brown distributed files of child sexual abuse material and Miller was in possession of child sexual abuse material.

Brown was arrested on December 28, 2022, and was charged with two counts of sexual exploitation of a minor which is a felony offense punishable by up to 10 years imprisonment on each count.

Miller was arrested on December 29, 2022, and was charged with four counts of sexual exploitation of a minor.

Both of these cases will be prosecuted by the Attorney General’s Office.

