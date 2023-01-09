SkyView
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Sunshine works to win the first half of the workweek

By Tony Chiavaroli
Published: Jan. 9, 2023 at 7:50 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - After earlier clouds and patchy fog decrease, mainly sunny skies will be making a nice return to the region!

FIRST ALERT HEADLINES:

  • Mostly sunny skies are on pace to break out again to start out this week.
  • Above average temperatures continue as well. with highs in the low to mid 60s for Monday through Wednesday.
  • The next system bringing us rain looks to track through later into Thursday, following high temps there near 70.
  • Conditions will dry out further into Friday, leading into a cooler, but mostly sunny weekend start.

FIRST ALERT SUMMARY:

Good morning my friends! We’ve got mostly sunny skies on the way for our Monday, with temperatures topping out in the lower 60s.

After temps fall back into the 30s tonight, highs will rebound again into the 60s, with a mostly sunny Tuesday afternoon.

Highs will take another bump into the mid-60s with a good deal of sun breaking out again.

The latest models continue to show our next cold front arriving Thursday afternoon/evening, producing scattered showers with a few rumbles of thunder possible.

After we dry out later into a Friday, colder & drier conditions will return through the weekend.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST:

Today: Sunshine breaks out with highs into the low 60s.

Tonight: Good clearing with lows into the mid-30s.

Tuesday: Some earlier clouds to afternoon sunshine. Highs in the low to mid 60s.

Wednesday: A good deal of sun with warm temperatures in the middle 60s.

Thursday: Increasing clouds with for scattered showers during the afternoon/evening. Highs nearing 70.

Friday: Clearing skies, cooler and breezy with highs in the middle 50s.

Saturday: Cool sunshine as temperatures only rise to the low 50s.

