FIRST ALERT WEATHER- Warm temperatures stick around this week but a cool down is on the way for the weekend.

By Von Gaskin
Published: Jan. 9, 2023 at 6:08 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) -

FIRST ALERT HEADLINES

  • Areas of patchy fog expected Tuesday morning then clear to mostly sunny conditions
  • Daytime highs will reach the 60s Tuesday and Wednesday
  • Thursday will be the warmest day of the week in the low 70s
  • Thursday afternoon scattered showers will arrive (50% chance) and stay around until Friday morning
  • Cooler starting Friday and continuing into the weekend with highs in the low to mid 50s.

FIRST ALERT SUMMARY

Tuesday morning, expect areas of patchy fog with clearing by late morning with temperatures warming to the low 60s, we will stay in the 60s Wednesday and get even warmer Thursday with a high in the low 70s.

There is a chance for a few showers late Thursday as a front moves in from the west. The rain will continue overnight and into very early Friday morning. Cold air will arrive Friday afternoon and drop temperatures to the 50s for the weekend.

Another cold front looks to push into the Carolinas early next week producing scattered showers Tuesday - Thursday.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST

Tuesday: Morning clouds then afternoon sunshine. Highs in the low 60s.

Wednesday: Clouds Increase, warm temperatures in the middle 60s.

Thursday: Increasing clouds with the chance for scattered showers (50%) during the afternoon/evening. Highs in the low 70s

Friday: Clearing skies, cooler and breezy with highs in the low 50s.

Saturday: Cool sunshine as temperatures only top out in the low 50s.

