FIRST ALERT WEATHER- Warm temperatures stick around this week but a cool down is on the way for the weekend.

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) -

wis (wis)

FIRST ALERT HEADLINES

Areas of patchy fog expected Tuesday morning then clear to mostly sunny conditions

Daytime highs will reach the 60s Tuesday and Wednesday

Thursday will be the warmest day of the week in the low 70s

Thursday afternoon scattered showers will arrive (50% chance) and stay around until Friday morning

Cooler starting Friday and continuing into the weekend with highs in the low to mid 50s.

FIRST ALERT SUMMARY

Tuesday morning, expect areas of patchy fog with clearing by late morning with temperatures warming to the low 60s, we will stay in the 60s Wednesday and get even warmer Thursday with a high in the low 70s.

wis (wis)

There is a chance for a few showers late Thursday as a front moves in from the west. The rain will continue overnight and into very early Friday morning. Cold air will arrive Friday afternoon and drop temperatures to the 50s for the weekend.

wis (wis)

Another cold front looks to push into the Carolinas early next week producing scattered showers Tuesday - Thursday.

wis (wis)

FIRST ALERT FORECAST

Tuesday: Morning clouds then afternoon sunshine. Highs in the low 60s.

Wednesday: Clouds Increase, warm temperatures in the middle 60s.

Thursday: Increasing clouds with the chance for scattered showers (50%) during the afternoon/evening. Highs in the low 70s

Friday: Clearing skies, cooler and breezy with highs in the low 50s.

Saturday: Cool sunshine as temperatures only top out in the low 50s.

wis (wis)

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

Copyright 2023 WIS. All rights reserved.