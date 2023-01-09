SkyView
Health U
Soda City Live
Send It To 10
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored

Emergency room staff wins $1 million Powerball prize

The club members were presented with their checks at MiddleCoast Brewing in Traverse City this...
The club members were presented with their checks at MiddleCoast Brewing in Traverse City this week. Each person received about $12,800.(Michigan Lottery)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Jan. 9, 2023 at 11:55 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TRAVERSE CITY, Mich. (Gray News) – A group of emergency healthcare workers from Michigan claimed a $1 million Powerball prize this week that they won in October.

The Heroes to Zeroooos Lottery Club, made up of 78 nurses, doctors and other healthcare workers from Traverse City, matched the five white balls in the Oct. 31 drawing to win the big prize.

According to the Michigan Lottery, the club’s representative, BJ Bossert Jr., bought the winning ticket at a CVS pharmacy in Traverse City.

“The Heroes to Zeroooos lottery club started several years ago,” Bossert said. “There are about 65 members who consistently play, but anyone can throw in money whenever they choose. I created a Facebook page for the club where I post who contributed for the drawing and then the results the morning after each drawing.”

Bossert said he was in shock when he checked his ticket at 4:30 a.m. and saw the club had won $1 million.

“When I saw we had won $1 million, I was in shock! I posted in the Facebook group and said I had a special announcement coming later that day and planned to share the good news when I was done with work.”

The club members were presented with their checks at MiddleCoast Brewing in Traverse City this week. Each person received about $12,800.

“Everyone in our club is ecstatic. This prize is a nice bonus for all of us around the holidays,” Bossert said.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Wet Willie's Columbia closing
Wet Willie’s closes Columbia location
Richland County deputies investigating shooting incident.
Deputies investigating shooting incident at Richland County apartment complex
Senator Lindsey Graham responds to Supreme Court ruling on abortion in South Carolina.
Senator Lindsey Graham responds to Supreme Court ruling on abortion in SC
A 7-year-old girl has died from injuries suffered from a dog attack according to the East Baton...
‘Awful’: 7-year-old girl dies in pit bull attack
Richland Mall sold to Augusta-based developer
Richland Mall sold to Augusta-based developer for $18.6 million

Latest News

The relative that killed the cat left and has not yet been arrested, according to police.
Police: Relative kills woman’s cat during argument
Officers swept the North Carolina home and found five people dead. (WXII via CNN Newsource)
Police: 5 dead in murder-suicide in N.C.
Authorities in North Carolina said all five of those killed lived together in the home.
Police: Father killed 4 relatives, self in weekend shooting in N.C.
Brian Walshe, 46, was held on $500,000 bond on a charge of misleading investigators.
Prosecutor: Husband of missing wife bought cleaning supplies
Brian Walshe, 46, was held on $500,000 bond on a charge of misleading investigators.
RAW: Husband of missing woman appears in court