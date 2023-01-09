Dutch Fork student named 2022-2023 Gatorade South Carolina Football Player of the Year

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A Midlands high school student is being recognized by Gatorade. Jarvis Green is the 2022-2023 Gatorade South Carolina Football Player of the Year.

Green is a student at Dutch For High School. The award recognizes athletic excellence, academic achievement and character demonstrated on and off the field. He is the first player to be chosen from the high school and is eligible to be considered for the Gatorade National Football Player of the Year, which will be announced in Jan.

Coach Tom Knotts said,

“This year was exceptional-he was the heart and soul of the 5A State Champion Silver Foxes. He was virtually unstoppable as a running back and was also the Foxes’ best receiver.”

“His leadership and commitment were evident both on and off the field. He embodies the term student-athlete. He is more than deserving of the Gatorade Player of the Year.”

As a running back, Green helped lead the Silver Foxes to a 14-1 record and a Class AAAAA state championship. In addition to leading on the field, Green is a volunteer with the Adopt-a-Highway program and works on behalf of the Special Olympics. Green also participates as a member of Faithful Black Men of America, donating time to mentor at-risk youth.

Green is signed to play for Clemson University and will enroll in June. More information about the Gatorade Player of the Year program can be found at the link here.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

Copyright 2023 WIS. All rights reserved.