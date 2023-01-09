Detention center officer arrested for ‘inappropriate’ relationship with murder suspect

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Richland County Sheriff Leon Lott has announced the arrest of a jail officer for misconduct at Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center in Columbia.

According to RCSD, an October 2022 investigation by ASGDC staff revealed that former jail officer China Gregg was involved in an inappropriate relationship with an inmate.

The staff notified the Richland County Sheriff’s Department, and RCSD investigators began a criminal investigation.

Gregg is accused of inappropriate contact with an inmate who is currently being held in jail on a murder charge.

She turned herself in on Jan. 6 and was charged with misconduct in office. The officer was taken to the Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center.

