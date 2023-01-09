SkyView
Health U
Soda City Live
Send It To 10
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored

Detention center officer arrested for ‘inappropriate’ relationship with murder suspect

Alvin S. Glenn officer arrested for ‘inappropriate’ relationship with murder suspect
Alvin S. Glenn officer arrested for ‘inappropriate’ relationship with murder suspect(WLBT)
By WIS News 10 Staff
Published: Jan. 9, 2023 at 5:26 PM EST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Richland County Sheriff Leon Lott has announced the arrest of a jail officer for misconduct at Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center in Columbia.

According to RCSD, an October 2022 investigation by ASGDC staff revealed that former jail officer China Gregg was involved in an inappropriate relationship with an inmate.

The staff notified the Richland County Sheriff’s Department, and RCSD investigators began a criminal investigation.

Gregg is accused of inappropriate contact with an inmate who is currently being held in jail on a murder charge.

She turned herself in on Jan. 6 and was charged with misconduct in office. The officer was taken to the Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

Copyright 2023 WIS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Wet Willie's Columbia closing
Wet Willie’s closes Columbia location
Richland County deputies investigating shooting incident.
Deputies investigating shooting incident at Richland County apartment complex
Senator Lindsey Graham responds to Supreme Court ruling on abortion in South Carolina.
Senator Lindsey Graham responds to Supreme Court ruling on abortion in SC
A 7-year-old girl has died from injuries suffered from a dog attack according to the East Baton...
‘Awful’: 7-year-old girl dies in pit bull attack
Richland Mall sold to Augusta-based developer
Richland Mall sold to Augusta-based developer for $18.6 million

Latest News

-Agents with the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED) have announced that two people...
SLED charge two in human trafficking case in Orangeburg
SCDOT logo
SCDOT to close part of Arrowwood Rd in Carolina Crossroads Project
Two Lexington County men were arrested for child sexual abuse material.
Lexington County men arrested for child sexual abuse material
Dre’Morean Smalls,18
Shooting in Santee leaves teen victim dead