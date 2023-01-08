Wet Willie’s closes Columbia location

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Wet Willie’s, a chain of bars and restaurants specializing in serving the “world’s greatest daiquiris frozen drinks,” is shutting down its Columbia location.

According to the Wet Willie’s Columbia Facebook page, the company decided not to renew its’ lease. The last night to enjoy a drink at the restaurant will be Sunday, January 8.

Officials are hoping they can open a new location in the Columbia area.

The Wet Willie’s Columbia, located at 800 Gervais Street, had been in business for 15 years.

