South Carolina football gains transfer portal offensive lineman Sidney Fugar

Sidney Fugar commits to USC
Offensive lineman Sidney Fugar commits to the University of South Carolina.
Offensive lineman Sidney Fugar commits to the University of South Carolina.(Sidney Fugar/Twitter)
By Marcus Flowers
Published: Jan. 8, 2023 at 3:18 PM EST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) -With the NCAA transfer portal opened until January 18, South Carolina has gained a new offensive lineman.

Former Western Illinois offensive lineman Sidney Fugar has committed to be a part of Gamecock football for the 2023-2024 academic year.

Fugar made his announcement via social media on Sunday, January 8.

Fugar, a ‘6′5″, 332 lbs. Waldorf, Maryland native, started nine games for the Western Illinois Leathernecks this past season.

The Gamecocks Offensive lineman Jordan Davis entered the NCAA transfer portal, Fugar fills up an offensive lineman position USC was looking to fill.

