South Carolina football gains transfer portal offensive lineman Sidney Fugar

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) -With the NCAA transfer portal opened until January 18, South Carolina has gained a new offensive lineman.

Former Western Illinois offensive lineman Sidney Fugar has committed to be a part of Gamecock football for the 2023-2024 academic year.

Fugar made his announcement via social media on Sunday, January 8.

Fugar, a ‘6′5″, 332 lbs. Waldorf, Maryland native, started nine games for the Western Illinois Leathernecks this past season.

The Gamecocks Offensive lineman Jordan Davis entered the NCAA transfer portal, Fugar fills up an offensive lineman position USC was looking to fill.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

Copyright 2023 WIS. All rights reserved.