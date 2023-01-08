Several people displaced after apartment fire in Columbia

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Multiple people were displaced from their homes after an apartment fire in Columbia.

The Columbia-Richland Fire Department reports the fire happened around 4 p.m. on Saturday, January 7, at an apartment building on Howell Court.

Several people displaced after Columbia apartment fire. (COLUMBIA FIRE DEPARTMENT)

Officials said several units were damaged but there were no injuries.

A fire at an apartment building on Howell Court Saturday afternoon left multiple people displaced.@ColaFire 1st Shift crews were called out to the scene shortly after 4 p.m. There were no injuries but multiple units in one building were left damaged. pic.twitter.com/xUVpmRxWkY — Columbia-Richland Fire Department (@ColaFire) January 8, 2023

Investigators are determining the cause of the fire while the American Red Cross is helping the residents who were displaced.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

Copyright 2023 WIS. All rights reserved.