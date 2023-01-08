Five people displaced after home destroyed after house fire in Lexington

TOWN OF LEXINGTON, S.C. (WIS) - Five people are without a home Sunday morning after a fire destroyed their house in the Town of Lexington.

Officials said the Lexington County Fire Service responded to a house fire just before 8 a.m. on Saturday, January 7, on the 100 block of Huggins Street in Red Bank.

Flames were seen coming from the home when units arrived on the scene according to officials. Five people were displaced due to the fire, while one person was taken to a nearby hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.

Investigators are still determining the cause of the fire.

