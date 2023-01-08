SkyView
Health U
Soda City Live
Send It To 10
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored

Five people displaced after home destroyed after house fire in Lexington

A house fire destroyed a home in Lexington .
Home destroyed after house fire in Town of Lexington.
Home destroyed after house fire in Town of Lexington.(TOWN OF LEXINGTON)
By Marcus Flowers
Published: Jan. 8, 2023 at 11:26 AM EST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOWN OF LEXINGTON, S.C. (WIS) - Five people are without a home Sunday morning after a fire destroyed their house in the Town of Lexington.

Officials said the Lexington County Fire Service responded to a house fire just before 8 a.m. on Saturday, January 7, on the 100 block of Huggins Street in Red Bank.

Flames were seen coming from the home when units arrived on the scene according to officials. Five people were displaced due to the fire, while one person was taken to a nearby hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.

Investigators are still determining the cause of the fire.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

Copyright 2023 WIS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Richland Mall sold to Augusta-based developer
Richland Mall sold to Augusta-based developer for $18.6 million
Lesley Lemoine (47) of Lugoff is the victim whose body was found in a Kershaw County clothing...
Investigation continues into how woman was left in donation bin for months in Kershaw County
Police said this man shot and killed a robber inside the restaurant.
Police: Customer shoots, kills robber at Mexican restaurant, then returns stolen money to patrons
Allen Rish (left) and Carrie Isenhower (right) are both being held in the Lexington County...
Lexington man accused of assaulting deputy while trying to resist arrest
The $2,000,000 Diamond Dazzler game launched in January.
Woman wins $2 million on lottery scratcher just 2 months after winning $1 million

Latest News

Several people displaced after Columbia apartment fire.
Several people displaced after apartment fire in Columbia
Georgetown County deputies say 15-year-old Matthew Henry was last seen in his room at 11:30...
Deputies search for missing 15-year-old Pawley’s Island boy
Rep. Richard Hudson, R-N.C., left, pulls Rep. Mike Rogers, R-Ala., back as they talk with Rep....
Chaos in the House: McCarthy’s plea, and begging for votes
Senator Lindsey Graham responds to Supreme Court ruling on abortion in South Carolina.
Senator Lindsey Graham responds to Supreme Court ruling on abortion in SC