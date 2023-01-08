SkyView
Health U
Soda City Live
Send It To 10
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored

Fatal single-car accident in Aiken County

31-year-old John Ways was pronounced dead at Dry Branch Road near Odom Street
.
.
By Staff
Published: Jan. 8, 2023 at 3:58 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AIKEN COUNTY, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Aiken County Coroner’s Office is investigating a single-vehicle crash that claimed the life of an Aiken man this morning.

The crash happened at 4:20 a.m. just outside of New Ellenton on Dry Branch Road near Odom Street, according to Aiken County Coroner Darryl Ables.

He says a Ford Mustang was traveling south on Dry Branch Road when it crossed the centerline, ran off the left side of the road and struck a tree, then burst into flames.

Ables says the driver, identified as 31-year-old John Ways, was the only one inside the car during the accident and was pulled out by people passing by.

Ways was pronounced dead on the scene from blunt force injuries.

The Coroner’s Office and the South Carolina Highway Patrol are continuing with an investigation into the accident, with a toxicology analysis pending.

News 12 will continue to follow this incident as it develops.

Copyright 2023 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Richland Mall sold to Augusta-based developer
Richland Mall sold to Augusta-based developer for $18.6 million
A 7-year-old girl has died from injuries suffered from a dog attack according to the East Baton...
‘Awful’: 7-year-old girl dies in pit bull attack
Lesley Lemoine (47) of Lugoff is the victim whose body was found in a Kershaw County clothing...
Investigation continues into how woman was left in donation bin for months in Kershaw County
Police said this man shot and killed a robber inside the restaurant.
Police: Customer shoots, kills robber at Mexican restaurant, then returns stolen money to patrons
Senator Lindsey Graham responds to Supreme Court ruling on abortion in South Carolina.
Senator Lindsey Graham responds to Supreme Court ruling on abortion in SC

Latest News

Wet Willie's Columbia closing
Wet Willie’s closes Columbia location
Richland County deputies investigating shooting incident.
Deputies investigating shooting incident at Richland County apartment complex
Home destroyed after house fire in Town of Lexington.
Five people displaced after County of Lexington house fire
Several people displaced after Columbia apartment fire.
Several people displaced after apartment fire in Columbia