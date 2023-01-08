Deputies search for missing 15-year-old Pawley’s Island boy

PAWLEY’S ISLAND, S.C. (WCSC) - The Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing teenager.

Matthew Henry, 15, was last seen at approximately 11:30 p.m. Saturday, deputies say. A family member told investigators he first noticed Henry wasn’t in his room at 5 a.m. Sunday.

Henry is 5-feet, 10-inches tall and weighs 200 pounds.

Deputies say a 2018 gray Nissan Murano with SC License tag QWF-664 is also missing.

Anyone who sees Henry or the vehicle is asked to call 911 or the sheriff’s office at 843-546-5102.

