SkyView
Health U
Soda City Live
Send It To 10
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored

Deputies search for missing 15-year-old Pawley’s Island boy

Georgetown County deputies say 15-year-old Matthew Henry was last seen in his room at 11:30...
Georgetown County deputies say 15-year-old Matthew Henry was last seen in his room at 11:30 p.m. Saturday. His family reported him missing Sunday morning.(Georgetown County Sheriff's Office)
By Patrick Phillips
Published: Jan. 8, 2023 at 10:33 AM EST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PAWLEY’S ISLAND, S.C. (WCSC) - The Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing teenager.

Matthew Henry, 15, was last seen at approximately 11:30 p.m. Saturday, deputies say. A family member told investigators he first noticed Henry wasn’t in his room at 5 a.m. Sunday.

Henry is 5-feet, 10-inches tall and weighs 200 pounds.

Deputies say a 2018 gray Nissan Murano with SC License tag QWF-664 is also missing.

Anyone who sees Henry or the vehicle is asked to call 911 or the sheriff’s office at 843-546-5102.

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Richland Mall sold to Augusta-based developer
Richland Mall sold to Augusta-based developer for $18.6 million
Lesley Lemoine (47) of Lugoff is the victim whose body was found in a Kershaw County clothing...
Investigation continues into how woman was left in donation bin for months in Kershaw County
Police said this man shot and killed a robber inside the restaurant.
Police: Customer shoots, kills robber at Mexican restaurant, then returns stolen money to patrons
Allen Rish (left) and Carrie Isenhower (right) are both being held in the Lexington County...
Lexington man accused of assaulting deputy while trying to resist arrest
The $2,000,000 Diamond Dazzler game launched in January.
Woman wins $2 million on lottery scratcher just 2 months after winning $1 million

Latest News

Home destroyed after house fire in Town of Lexington.
Five people displaced after home destroyed after house fire in Lexington
Several people displaced after Columbia apartment fire.
Several people displaced after apartment fire in Columbia
Rep. Richard Hudson, R-N.C., left, pulls Rep. Mike Rogers, R-Ala., back as they talk with Rep....
Chaos in the House: McCarthy’s plea, and begging for votes
Senator Lindsey Graham responds to Supreme Court ruling on abortion in South Carolina.
Senator Lindsey Graham responds to Supreme Court ruling on abortion in SC