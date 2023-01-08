Deputies investigating shooting incident at Richland County apartment complex

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Authorities are investigating a shooting incident that happened Saturday night according to the Richland County Sheriff’s Department.

Officials said the incident happened around 11 p.m. on January 7, at an apartment complex on the 2000 block of Faraway Drive. Deputies arrived after reports of a person shot and found a man lying in a hallway of the complex who had been shot in the lower body.

The man was rushed to the hospital for treatment. This is an ongoing investigation according to officials.

If you have any information about the incident, please submit a tip to Crime Stoppers, your tip can remain anonymous.

