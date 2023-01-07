Sumter transit riders could be without a ride for the next two weeks

SUMTER, S.C. (WIS) - People who use the Santee Wateree Paratransit System in Sumter, Kershaw, and Lee Counties could be denied rides for the next two weeks. That’s due to a driver shortage that’s only gotten worse.

Executive Director Lottie Jones points to the pandemic. She says since the beginning of it, they’ve been seeing fewer drivers.

But on Tuesday that shortage got so bad that they had to deny rides to 22 people, some of which are disabled.

“What could I say? All I could do was get off the bus and walk,” said rider Charlie Epps.

66-year-old Charles Epps is one of many denied a ride on Friday following a shortage of bus drivers at the Santee-Wateree Regional Transportation Authority.

Epps stated, “I got off the bus and usually I catch another bus going south, but now there’s no more bus.”

With his groceries in his hands, Epps had to finish his commute home on foot.

“We’ve been going through this for quite some time, but it’s really hard on this Tuesday. When we came in, we already knew we were going to be short, but we had already had everything planned out,” said Executive Director, Lottie Jones.

Lottie Jones refers to the shortage of drivers. She says on Tuesday four drivers called out. That’s after she had two drivers retire in late December. Another one got sick, and she doesn’t believe that driver will return.

She says, “Because of our staff being more of seniors, more or less we had a lot of our vehicle operators that resigned during that time because they were fearful of getting the virus.”

Jones says they are budgeted for 19 drivers but normally only have 12. Right now, they have five drivers for their transit system that provides rides for three different counties.

Jones is urging people who are interested in driving to apply at the link here.

Right now, they need both dispatchers and drivers and currently have 10 driver positions open.

Jones says there are three people currently in training, two drivers and one dispatcher, but again she does foresee this outage lasting for the next two weeks.

