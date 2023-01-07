Senator Lindsey Graham responds to Supreme Court ruling on abortion in SC

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Senator Lindsey Graham held a press conference on Friday, Jan. 6, expressing his opinion on the state supreme court decision to ban the Fetal Heartbeat Bill.

The Supreme Court’s ruling said the law violates constitutional privacy rights.

Senator Graham says he plans on introducing a bill that would set a national standard to ban abortion at 15 weeks and that it could happen as soon as this month.

Graham says he believes the decision was the wrong call.

“I think the U.S. Supreme Court got it right. I think the State Supreme Court got it wrong. And I expect the court to revisit the issue over time, and I hope the State House will continue to work to pass strong pro-life protections at the state level,” stated Graham.

Meanwhile, Gov. McMaster says there will likely be a request for a rehearing, and he does not think the “right to life” movement is going to stop.

