SC NAACP releases statement on judges ordering SC lawmakers to draw new congressional maps

“Today’s order from the District Court is a crucial win for South Carolina’s Black communities and for our cause to ensure equal and fair political representation in our state. The panel of judges not only found South Carolina’s congressional map to be racially gerrymandered but also recognized the discriminatory intent in drawing the map.

This reveals the lengths that were taken to exclude the voices of Black South Carolinians from the halls of the Congress. With this order and its call for barring all future Congressional elections in CD 1 and ordering the General Assembly to submit a remedial map.

We are emboldened and encouraged that we will see fairer congressional maps for South Carolina.”