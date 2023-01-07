SC NAACP releases statement on judges ordering SC lawmakers to draw new congressional maps
Published: Jan. 6, 2023 at 7:39 PM EST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The ruling came down today by a panel of federal judges for South Carolina lawmakers to draw new congressional maps.
The judges requested the lawmakers to pass new U.S. House maps by the end of March.
