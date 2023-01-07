Lexington man accused of assaulting deputy while trying to resist arrest

LEXINGTON, S.C. (WIS) - Lexington County deputies have arrested a man accused of assaulting a deputy on Tuesday night.

Allen Michael Rish, 33, is charged with assaulting a law enforcement officer while resisting arrest, giving false information to a law enforcement officer, and a gun possession charge.

“A deputy made contact with Rish Tuesday afternoon while patrolling on Calks Ferry Road,” Lexington County Sheriff Jay Koon said. “The deputy was somewhat familiar with Rish and thought he might be wanted on active warrants.”

Rish provided the deputy with a fake name and ran away.

Sheriff Koon says a deputy tried to use his taser after telling Rish to stop several times.

During that moment the deputy was able to grab Rish who kicked and punched the deputy in the face before running away again.

Investigators say they received a tip about Rish being within a wide area near Calks Ferry and Pond Branch which led them to a camper on Pond Branch.

Deputies found the suspect at the camper and arrested him. Another person at the location was also arrested for lying to deputies searching for Rish.

“Deputies arrested Rish at the camper,” Koon said. “We also arrested Carrie Sabrina Isenhower and charged her with two counts of obstruction of justice.”

Rish and Isenhower are being held at the Lexington County Detention Center.

