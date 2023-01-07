SkyView
Gamecocks men host Volunteers in SEC home opener

South Carolina hosts Tennessee in Saturday matinee.
Gamecocks take on Tennessee in Saturday matinee
Gamecocks take on Tennessee in Saturday matinee(Pexels)
By Marcus Flowers
Published: Jan. 7, 2023 at 3:00 PM EST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The University of South Carolina is looking to snap a three-game losing streak and keep its 6-0 home record this season alive when it hosts the nationally-ranked Tennessee Volunteers.

The Gamecocks (7-7) are searching for their first win over a top-ten-ranked opponent; Tennessee is ranked 8th in the nation. The last time South Carolina beat an opponent in the top 10 it was an 81-78 win against the No. 10 ranked Kentucky Wildcats in January 2020.

Tennessee has beaten South Carolina in eight of the last nine matchups. Tennessee leads its all-time series with South Carolina, 50-28, dating to 1927. However, the series is tied 17-17 when the game is held in Columbia, where the University of Tennessee has won 10 of the last 12.

The Gamecocks SEC home opener is set for tipoff at 3:30 p.m. on Saturday at Colonial Life Arena.

