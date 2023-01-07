Gamecocks men host Volunteers in SEC home opener

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The University of South Carolina is looking to snap a three-game losing streak and keep its 6-0 home record this season alive when it hosts the nationally-ranked Tennessee Volunteers.

The Gamecocks (7-7) are searching for their first win over a top-ten-ranked opponent; Tennessee is ranked 8th in the nation. The last time South Carolina beat an opponent in the top 10 it was an 81-78 win against the No. 10 ranked Kentucky Wildcats in January 2020.

Tennessee has beaten South Carolina in eight of the last nine matchups. Tennessee leads its all-time series with South Carolina, 50-28, dating to 1927. However, the series is tied 17-17 when the game is held in Columbia, where the University of Tennessee has won 10 of the last 12.

The Gamecocks SEC home opener is set for tipoff at 3:30 p.m. on Saturday at Colonial Life Arena.

