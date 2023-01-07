SkyView
Health U
Soda City Live
Send It To 10
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored

Authorities searching for Arizona man who shot police sergeant

Police are looking for 37-year-old Kenneth Hearne in connection to the shooting of a Scottsdale...
Police are looking for 37-year-old Kenneth Hearne in connection to the shooting of a Scottsdale police sergeant who was serving a warrant at an apartment in downtown Phoenix.(Courtesy of the Maricopa County Sheriff's Office)
By Amanda Alvarado and Alexis Cortez
Published: Jan. 7, 2023 at 9:00 AM EST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHOENIX (KPHO/KTVK/Gray News) - Police are looking for Kenneth Hearne, 37, who allegedly shot a police sergeant in Phoenix Friday nigh, KPHO reports.

Police say Hearne is “armed and dangerous” and wanted for a number of charges.

Scottsdale Police Chief Jeff Walther says authorities were serving a warrant when the shooting occurred.

Authorities went inside the apartment and found a woman and a child. The woman and child were taken out of the apartment when authorities say Hearne was standing down the hallway, ran to another room and began shooting at them. One officer shot back, but it is unknown if Hearne was hit.

Investigators say Hearne jumped over a second-story balcony and took off.

The police sergeant is in the hospital and is expected to recover.

“We ask that you ask yourself the question of when did it become OK and recognize that it’s never going to be OK,” Walthers said of the incident.

Copyright 2023 KPHO/KTVK via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lesley Lemoine (47) of Lugoff is the victim whose body was found in a Kershaw County clothing...
Investigation continues into how woman was left in donation bin for months in Kershaw County
Man waves around a knife at Two Notch Road Walmart
VIDEO: Knife-wielding man subdued by Walmart shoppers
South Carolina head coach Shane Beamer is set for a raise after two successful seasons as...
South Carolina head coach Shane Beamer to receive huge raise
Lesley Lemoine (47) of Lugoff is the victim whose body was found in a Kershaw County clothing...
Coroner IDs woman whose body was found in Kershaw County clothing bin
Police said this man shot and killed a robber inside the restaurant.
Police: Customer shoots, kills robber at Mexican restaurant, then returns stolen money to patrons

Latest News

Workers clean rubbles after Ukrainian rocket strike in Makiivka, in Russian-controlled Donetsk...
Ukraine hails U.S. military aid as cease-fire said to falter
A homeless center in El Paso is accusing border patrol agents of using "excessive force."
VIDEO: Migrant slammed to ground by border patrol agent
A homeless center in El Paso is accusing border patrol agents of using "excessive force."
Migrant slammed to ground by border patrol agents
Dot Skoko, owner of Dot's Dollar More or Less shop in Mt. Lebanon, Pa., hands a customer a Mega...
Mega Millions jackpot increases to $1.1B after Friday’s drawing