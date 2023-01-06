SkyView
South Carolina head coach Shane Beamer to receive huge raise

Beamer set for a raise as head coach of South Carolina.
South Carolina head coach Shane Beamer set fr raise after two successful seasons as Gamecocks head coach.
South Carolina head coach Shane Beamer set fr raise after two successful seasons as Gamecocks head coach. (AP Photo/Jacob Kupferman)(Jacob Kupferman | AP)
By Marcus Flowers
Published: Jan. 6, 2023 at 4:38 PM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - University of South Carolina head football coach Shane Beamer is set to more than double his salary after a highly successful season.

The Gamecocks defeated two top-10 teams this past season with wins over Tennessee and Clemson. According to a report by ESPN, Beamer will go from earning $2.75 million annually to approximately $6.5 million per season for the entirety of his contract which expires on Dec 31, 2027.

In his first year at the school, the Gamecocks went 7-6 and defeated North Carolina in the Duke’s Mayo Bowl. This past season, the Gamecocks fell to the Notre Dame Fighting Irish in the Gator Bowl, ending 2022 8-5.

The school’s board of trustees met virtually on Friday to cement the new contract for Beamer.

Beamer is 15-11 in his two seasons at South Carolina.

Additionally, the board has also approved raises for Beamer’s assistant coaching staff.

