Soda City Live: House Music Culture Day

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Get up and get down for the fourth annual House Music Culture Day.

The celebration will take place during Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.’s weekend on Friday, Jan. 13 through Sunday, Jan. 15.

It’s an opportunity for lovers of house music and those interested in learning about the history and culture of house music to dance, network, and have fun.

The event is free but features an exclusive black history tour that costs $12.

DJ Kelly Kel is the founder of the Columbia House Music Project and Movement and shares information about the organization with dancing and music featuring other members of the CHMPSC.

