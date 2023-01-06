SkyView
Soda City Live: Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr, musical

By Sierra Artemus
Published: Jan. 6, 2023 at 6:33 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - On January 16, 2023, the nation will observe and celebrate what would have been Dr. Martin Luther King Jr’s ninety-fourth birthday.

The Loretta Coleman Community Connection, LLC has held a musical in honor of the late civil rights leader for close to a decade and will continue the tradition this year, holding the production at a local church.

Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr, musical
It’s an opportunity to honor current community leaders and enjoy the music that Dr. King enjoyed like gospel and jazz.

The musical will take place at Bethlehem Baptist Church Family Life Center in Columbia, that address is 1037 Eastman Street with doors opening at 2 p.m. and the show starting promptly at 3 p.m.

Tickets are $20 in advance and $30 at the door.

Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr, musical
For more on the Loretta Coleman Community Connection, click here.

