Soda City Live: Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr, musical

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - On January 16, 2023, the nation will observe and celebrate what would have been Dr. Martin Luther King Jr’s ninety-fourth birthday.

The Loretta Coleman Community Connection, LLC has held a musical in honor of the late civil rights leader for close to a decade and will continue the tradition this year, holding the production at a local church.

Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr, musical (clear)

It’s an opportunity to honor current community leaders and enjoy the music that Dr. King enjoyed like gospel and jazz.

The musical will take place at Bethlehem Baptist Church Family Life Center in Columbia, that address is 1037 Eastman Street with doors opening at 2 p.m. and the show starting promptly at 3 p.m.

Tickets are $20 in advance and $30 at the door.

Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr, musical (clear)

For more on the Loretta Coleman Community Connection, click here.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

Copyright 2023 WIS. All rights reserved.