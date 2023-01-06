SLED charges former Midlands Regional Center employee with abuse of a vulnerable adult

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The South Carolina Law Enforcement Department has charged a former Midlands Regional Center employee with abuse of a vulnerable adult.

Officials said 58-year-old Carrol Moore Hall is being charged with abuse of a vulnerable adult.

According to an arrest warrant, around Friday, December 9, at the Midlands Regional Center on 8301 Farrow Road, Hall placed a victim in a chokehold three times and took the victim to the ground twice. The incident was captured on surveillance footage. Interviews also confirmed Hall’s actions.

Hall is being booked at the Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center. The case will be prosecuted by the 5th Circuit Solicitor’s Office.

