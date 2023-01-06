SkyView
Health U
Soda City Live
Send It To 10
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored

SLED charges former Midlands Regional Center employee with abuse of a vulnerable adult

Hall is accused of putting a victim in a chokehold three times.
A former employee at Midlands Regional Center has been charged with abuse of a vulnerable adult.
A former employee at Midlands Regional Center has been charged with abuse of a vulnerable adult.(WRDW/WAGT)
By Marcus Flowers
Published: Jan. 6, 2023 at 11:41 AM EST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The South Carolina Law Enforcement Department has charged a former Midlands Regional Center employee with abuse of a vulnerable adult.

Officials said 58-year-old Carrol Moore Hall is being charged with abuse of a vulnerable adult.

According to an arrest warrant, around Friday, December 9, at the Midlands Regional Center on 8301 Farrow Road, Hall placed a victim in a chokehold three times and took the victim to the ground twice. The incident was captured on surveillance footage. Interviews also confirmed Hall’s actions.

Hall is being booked at the Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center. The case will be prosecuted by the 5th Circuit Solicitor’s Office.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

Copyright 2023 WIS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man waves around a knife at Two Notch Road Walmart
VIDEO: Knife-wielding man subdued by Walmart shoppers
Lesley Lemoine (47) of Lugoff is the victim whose body was found in a Kershaw County clothing...
Coroner IDs woman whose body was found in Kershaw County clothing bin
The Eagles are bringing 'Hotel California' to Columbia
Eagles add Columbia to 2023 tour
Lesley Lemoine (47) of Lugoff is the victim whose body was found in a Kershaw County clothing...
Investigation continues into how woman was left in donation bin for months in Kershaw County
The South Carolina Supreme Court
SC Supreme Court strikes down six week abortion ban, cites privacy concerns in law

Latest News

Brian DeQuincey Newman
Funeral arrangements announced for former Columbia Councilman Brian Newman
A dog was rescued from a Blythewood area house fire.
Columbia fire crews rescue dog from Blythewood house fire
9-year-old Dachshund mix named Sarge
Furry Friday - Sarge
WIS First Alert Weather, Sunrise, 1/6/22