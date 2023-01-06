SkyView
Health U
Soda City Live
Send It To 10
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored

President Biden signs ‘Sami’s Law’ into effect, three years after murder of USC student

Biden passes ‘Sami’s Law’ three years after murder of USC student Samantha “Sami” Josephson.
Biden passes ‘Sami’s Law’ three years after murder of USC student Samantha “Sami” Josephson.(clear)
By Tiffany Rigby
Published: Jan. 6, 2023 at 5:11 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A new law signed by President Biden on Thursday will help protect the safety of riders on ridesharing apps.

The bill was proposed after University of South Carolina student Samantha “Sami” Josephson was murdered in 2019 after the student got into a vehicle she believed to be her Uber.

Josephson’s death sparked a nationwide push for increased awareness of rideshare dangers and enhanced safety measures from rideshare companies like Uber and Lyft.

RELATED STORY: House passes ‘Sami’s Law’ three years after murder of USC student

The law (H.R. 1082) will require ride-share companies to establish enhanced verification systems, and also ban the sale of materials designed to help a passenger identify a ride-sharing vehicle to those without the approval of the company, according to text from the bill.

Sami’s Law would also require the Government Accountability Office to study, and submit a report every two years to Congress in regard to instances of assaults involving drivers and passengers.

In addition, the Department of Transportation is required to form a council for developing recommended standards for new verification technology for ride-share passengers and drivers.

The bill was spearheaded in 2021 by NJ Rep. Christopher Smith and co-signed by South Carolina Reps. Joe Clyburn and Joe Wilson.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

Copyright 2023 WIS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man waves around a knife at Two Notch Road Walmart
VIDEO: Knife-wielding man subdued by Walmart shoppers
Lesley Lemoine (47) of Lugoff is the victim whose body was found in a Kershaw County clothing...
Coroner IDs woman whose body was found in Kershaw County clothing bin
Lesley Lemoine (47) of Lugoff is the victim whose body was found in a Kershaw County clothing...
Investigation continues into how woman was left in donation bin for months in Kershaw County
The Eagles are bringing 'Hotel California' to Columbia
Eagles add Columbia to 2023 tour
FILE PHOTO: Mayor Steve Benjamin joined council members Cameron Runyan, Sam Davis, and Brian...
Former Columbia Councilman and attorney dies at 40 years-old

Latest News

SC State Senator Tom Davis was arrested in Lexington for public intoxication on January 1, 2023.
VIDEO: Senator Tom Davis arrested for public intoxication
The court gave the state's General Assembly until March 31 to provide a revised map for the...
First SC Congressional district must be redrawn, judges rule
Senator Tom Davis arrested
Gov. Henry McMaster is presenting his fiscal year 2023-2024 Executive Budget recommendations...
Gov. McMaster reveals his SC 2023-24 executive budget priorities