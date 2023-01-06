SkyView
Health U
Soda City Live
Send It To 10
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored

Soda City Live: New Year, new fitness goals... who’s this?

By Sierra Artemus
Published: Jan. 6, 2023 at 5:43 PM EST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The New Year is a great time to keep intentions high, but not everyone can stay consistent when it comes to New Year’s resolutions.

Fitness and health are one of the main things to top the list, and also the main ones to fall off.

The team at Planet Fitness Dutch Square location in Columbia joins us to share some quick and easy workouts along with the benefits of joining their network of gyms.

Club Manager David Kunz and Fitness Trainer, Queen Chisolm joined us in the studio.

Click here for more information.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

Copyright 2023 WIS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man waves around a knife at Two Notch Road Walmart
VIDEO: Knife-wielding man subdued by Walmart shoppers
Lesley Lemoine (47) of Lugoff is the victim whose body was found in a Kershaw County clothing...
Coroner IDs woman whose body was found in Kershaw County clothing bin
Lesley Lemoine (47) of Lugoff is the victim whose body was found in a Kershaw County clothing...
Investigation continues into how woman was left in donation bin for months in Kershaw County
The Eagles are bringing 'Hotel California' to Columbia
Eagles add Columbia to 2023 tour
FILE PHOTO: Mayor Steve Benjamin joined council members Cameron Runyan, Sam Davis, and Brian...
Former Columbia Councilman and attorney dies at 40 years-old

Latest News

Soda City Live: Newberry College inaugural black-tie gala
Soda City Live: African-American alumni chapter of Newberry College to host first black-tie gala
Soda City Live: Newberry College inaugural black-tie gala
Soda City Live: Newberry College inaugural black-tie gala
Unveiling of historical marker on the campus of the University of South Carolina
Soda City Live: Unveiling of historical marker on campus of the University of South Carolina
Soda City Live: Widows in Need support group
Soda City Live: Widows in Need support group