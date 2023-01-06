SkyView
Health U
Soda City Live
Send It To 10
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored

Judge to unseal documents related to Madalina Cojocari search

WBTV’s Chief Investigative Reporter Nick Ochsner went before the judge asking her to make the search warrants public.
WBTV reporter fights for access to unseal Madalina Cojocari investigation documents
WBTV reporter fights for access to unseal Madalina Cojocari investigation documents(WBTV)
By Mary Calkins
Published: Jan. 6, 2023 at 11:18 AM EST|Updated: 7 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - WBTV will soon be learning a lot more about the search for missing 11-year-old Madalina Cojocari.

A Mecklenburg County judge is reversing part of her decision that made certain details in the investigation a secret, like what investigators were searching Madalina’s home for and why.

This comes after WBTV’s Chief Investigative Reporter Nick Ochsner went before the judge asking her to make the search warrants public.

[WBTV reporter fights for access to unseal Madalina Cojocari investigation documents]

On Friday, WBTV learned that a total of six search warrants have been executed in relation to the case, but because the warrants are sealed, it is not clear what investigators were looking for or what they found.

Among the six warrants, one was issued for Madalina’s home where she lived with her mother and stepfather, another for her stepfather Christopher Palmiter’s phone, and another for the couples’ phone records.

In court, the state argued that making this information public could negatively impact the search for Madalina.

The attorney said, “there is no amount of public interest in these documents that could outweigh the attempts to find this little girl.”

However, Ochsner said the public has great interest in finding and knowing what’s happening in the search for an 11-year-old child. He also stated there is no evidence the release of the search warrants would prejudice a jury or the prosecution against either of the defendants—who are both behind bars.

He argued that if the court were to keep these details a secret, the public would speculate which is not helpful to the search for Madalina.

[Cornelius PD still searching for Madalina Cojocari, say parents ‘clearly’ not being transparent]

Ultimately, Judge Archie made three big decisions in court today: First, she will be unsealing the affidavit because she says the details are already public knowledge.

She will unseal certain parts of the search warrants, but just things the public already knows. She will be redacting things like what items were returned to the family after the search was completed.

Judge Archie said she will release a more detailed order later today.

Both Christopher Palmiter and Diana Cojocari’s attorneys were in court. Neither of them wished to speak.

For the latest updates on this case and other breaking news, download the free WBTV News app today.

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man waves around a knife at Two Notch Road Walmart
VIDEO: Knife-wielding man subdued by Walmart shoppers
Lesley Lemoine (47) of Lugoff is the victim whose body was found in a Kershaw County clothing...
Coroner IDs woman whose body was found in Kershaw County clothing bin
Lesley Lemoine (47) of Lugoff is the victim whose body was found in a Kershaw County clothing...
Investigation continues into how woman was left in donation bin for months in Kershaw County
The Eagles are bringing 'Hotel California' to Columbia
Eagles add Columbia to 2023 tour
FILE PHOTO: Mayor Steve Benjamin joined council members Cameron Runyan, Sam Davis, and Brian...
Former Columbia Councilman and attorney dies at 40 years-old

Latest News

SC State Senator Tom Davis was arrested in Lexington for public intoxication on January 1, 2023.
VIDEO: Senator Tom Davis arrested for public intoxication
The court gave the state's General Assembly until March 31 to provide a revised map for the...
First SC Congressional district must be redrawn, judges rule
Senator Tom Davis arrested
Biden passes ‘Sami’s Law’ three years after murder of USC student Samantha “Sami” Josephson.
President Biden signs ‘Sami’s Law’ into effect, three years after murder of USC student
WIS
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Seasonable temperatures hold steady into the weekend