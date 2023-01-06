Furry Friend Friday - Sarge

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Sarge is a 9-year-old Dachshund mix available for adoption through Pawmetto Lifeline.

Sarge’s owner was older and recently had several surgeries. She had to make the heartbreaking decision to surrender him as she is no longer able to give him the attention and activity he needs.

Sarge is an adorable little wiener dog with the cutest “radar” ears that sometimes go different directions! He loves attention and being by your side. Sarge loves to give kisses! He has a great personality and gets along with everybody he meets, even with other dogs and cats. Sarge is a happy little guy and his tail is almost always wagging. He is looking for a best friend to be active with him and help him shed a few pounds. Being overweight for a Dachshund can be really bad for their long back, hips and legs. He loves going for walks. Sarge also enjoys snuggling on the couch and watching TV with you. Bedtime cuddles are his favorite — he loves to get up under the covers! He even likes wearing cute clothes and costumes! Sarge is very well-behaved. He is potty trained and knows how to use pee pads if needed.

Sarge is currently living in a loving foster home. Contact adoption@pawmettolifeline.org if you are interested in meeting Sarge. An approved adoption application is required. Complete an adoption application online at www.pawmettolifeline.org.

