SkyView
Health U
Soda City Live
Send It To 10
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored

Funeral arrangements announced for former Columbia Councilman Brian Newman

Funeral arrangements made for former Columbia city Councilman
Brian DeQuincey Newman
Brian DeQuincey Newman
By Marcus Flowers
Published: Jan. 6, 2023 at 11:05 AM EST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Funeral arrangements have been announced for former Columbia Councilman Brian Newman.

A memorial service will take place at 11 a.m. on Monday, January 9, at Brookland Baptist Church in West Columbia, according to Leevy’s Funeral Home.

Newman passed away at just 40 years old on Tuesday, January 3rd.

There will also be a viewing happening on Monday, January 9, from 10 a.m. - 11 a.m. at Brookland Baptist Church.

The internment location has not been announced.

Newman was well-known in the law community. Many of his friends told WIS they are still in disbelief. One friend told WIS he just spoke with Newman over the phone moments before he died.

“I didn’t know it was the last time I was going to speak with him and had I known there were a lot of things I wish I would’ve said,” said District 72 State House Representative Seth Rose.

“Just all around a really kind person. Just one of those people, you know you would say genuine people, the real deal,” said Columbia attorney, Tameika Isaac Devine.

Newman was the former prosecutor for the 5th Circuit Solicitor’s Office and was the youngest person to ever hold a seat on the city council at 26 years old. He was first elected back in 2010.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

Copyright 2023 WIS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man waves around a knife at Two Notch Road Walmart
VIDEO: Knife-wielding man subdued by Walmart shoppers
Lesley Lemoine (47) of Lugoff is the victim whose body was found in a Kershaw County clothing...
Coroner IDs woman whose body was found in Kershaw County clothing bin
The Eagles are bringing 'Hotel California' to Columbia
Eagles add Columbia to 2023 tour
Lesley Lemoine (47) of Lugoff is the victim whose body was found in a Kershaw County clothing...
Investigation continues into how woman was left in donation bin for months in Kershaw County
The South Carolina Supreme Court
SC Supreme Court strikes down six week abortion ban, cites privacy concerns in law

Latest News

A dog was rescued from a Blythewood area house fire.
Columbia fire crews rescue dog from Blythewood house fire
9-year-old Dachshund mix named Sarge
Furry Friday - Sarge
WIS First Alert Weather, Sunrise, 1/6/22
Richland Two Board takes no action on superintendent’s contract.
Richland Two Board takes no action on superintendent’s contract