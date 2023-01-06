Funeral arrangements announced for former Columbia Councilman Brian Newman

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Funeral arrangements have been announced for former Columbia Councilman Brian Newman.

A memorial service will take place at 11 a.m. on Monday, January 9, at Brookland Baptist Church in West Columbia, according to Leevy’s Funeral Home.

Newman passed away at just 40 years old on Tuesday, January 3rd.

There will also be a viewing happening on Monday, January 9, from 10 a.m. - 11 a.m. at Brookland Baptist Church.

The internment location has not been announced.

Newman was well-known in the law community. Many of his friends told WIS they are still in disbelief. One friend told WIS he just spoke with Newman over the phone moments before he died.

“I didn’t know it was the last time I was going to speak with him and had I known there were a lot of things I wish I would’ve said,” said District 72 State House Representative Seth Rose.

“Just all around a really kind person. Just one of those people, you know you would say genuine people, the real deal,” said Columbia attorney, Tameika Isaac Devine.

Newman was the former prosecutor for the 5th Circuit Solicitor’s Office and was the youngest person to ever hold a seat on the city council at 26 years old. He was first elected back in 2010.

