FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Seasonable temperatures hold steady into the weekend

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Turning our attention towards tonight, mostly clear skies will remain into the start of the weekend tomorrow. Lows temperatures will drop back to the mid 30s though, so have an early coat handy tomorrow.

FIRST ALERT HEADLINES:

Overnight lows will fall back into the mid-30s with mainly clear skies holding up.

Saturday should be similar to today, with some clouds here and there. Highs in the low 60s.

Clouds increase on Sunday with the chance for a few showers late, but any accumulation will be light.

Then seasonable temperatures stick around at least through the middle of next week with a lot of highs temps around 60 or just below.

FIRST ALERT SUMMARY:

After another gorgeous day with highs topping out just over 60s, colder temperatures will be at it again into the night.

With clear skies tonight, we’ll see lows dropping into the 30s by the time you wake up to start your weekend, so have an early coat ready!

After the cold start highs on Saturday will climb to the lower 60s with a good deal of sun holding steady into the afternoon.

Clouds will be on the increase on Sunday followed by the chance for a few showers late as a weak cold front passes through the Palmetto State.

Skies should clear out behind the front leading to mostly sunny skies on Monday, as highs take a slight bump again to the low 60s.

Clouds return on Tuesday with the chance for a few showers, but drier conditions are on pace for Wednesday and Thursday.

Our next chance for more consistent showers looks to be next Friday, where highs could fall short of 55.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST:

Tonight: Mostly clear with lows in the mid-30s.

Saturday: Limited clouds with sunshine, as highs settle in the lower 60s.

Sunday: Clouds increase with the chance for a few late showers. Highs in the upper 50s.

Monday: Mainly sunny with seasonable temperatures in the lower 60s.

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of a few showers. Highs in the upper 50s.

Wednesday: Times of sun and clouds with highs approaching 60.

Thursday: Partly cloudy skies with highs in the upper 50s.

