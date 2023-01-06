FIRST ALERT WEATHER: A few showers tonight then back to the sunshine Monday

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A weak cold front will spark off a broken line of light showers this evening throughout the Midlands followed by clearing skies and sunshine on Monday.

FIRST ALERT HEADLINES:

A few scattered light showers are possible tonight.

Above average temperatures continue this week with highs in the 60s Monday through Thursday.

Next chance for rain comes Thursday afternoon/evening.

Cooler temperatures next weekend with highs in the 50s.

FIRST ALERT SUMMARY:

Tonight a weak cold front will slide through the region sparking off some scattered light showers.

Skies should clear out behind the front leading to mostly sunny skies on Monday, with temperatures topping out in the lower 60s.

Temperatures then inch up into the mid to upper 60s Tuesday through Thursday under a mix of sun and clouds as high pressure slides over the region.

The latest models continue to show our next cold front arriving Thursday afternoon/evening producing steady showers with even a few rumble of thunder.

The front pushes out to sea by Friday morning leading to bright sunny skies Friday through Sunday followed by some cooler air heading our way with highs dropping into the 50s next weekend and overnight lows dipping down to the lower 30s.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST:

Tonight: A few stray showers followed by clearing skies. Lows in the middle 40s.

Monday: Mainly sunny with mild temperatures in the lower 60s.

Tuesday: Morning clouds then afternoon sunshine. Highs in the low to mid 60s.

Wednesday: Times of sun and clouds with warm temperatures in the middle 60s.

Thursday: Increasing clouds with the chance for scattered showers during the afternoon/evening. Highs in the upper 60s.

Friday: Clearing skies, cooler and breezy with highs in the middle 50s.

Saturday: Cool sunshine as temperatures only top out in the lower 50s.

