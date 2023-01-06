FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Increasing clouds tonight into Sunday with mild temperatures

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Tonight into Sunday clouds will be on the increase but temperatures stay mild with highs in the lower 60s Sunday afternoon. There is the chance for a few stray showers late Sunday night into early Monday morning.

FIRST ALERT HEADLINES:

Clouds moving in tonight and not as cold with lows in the lower 40s.

Rather cloudy on Sunday with the chance for a few stray showers late in the evening.

Then seasonable temperatures continue for most of next week with highs in the lower 60s Monday through Friday.

Next best chance for rain comes on Friday.

FIRST ALERT SUMMARY:

Clouds will be sliding over the region tonight holding temperatures in the 40s for overnight lows.

Then mostly cloudy on Sunday with highs in the lower 60s followed by the chance for a few showers late in the evening as a weak cold front passes through the Palmetto State.

Skies should clear out behind the front leading to mostly sunny skies on Monday, with temperatures topping out in the lower 60s.

Temperatures for most of the work week look to be fairly steady with highs in the lower 60s and lows in the 30s to lower 40s.

We should have a mix of sun and clouds with dry weather Tuesday through Thursday.

Our next chance for more widespread rain looks to be on Friday as our next cold front swings across the region.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST:

Tonight: Increasing clouds with lows in the lower 40s.

Sunday: Rather cloudy with the chance for a few stray showers late in the evening. Highs in the lower 60s.

Monday: Mainly sunny with seasonable temperatures in the lower 60s.

Tuesday: Morning clouds then afternoon sunshine. Highs in the upper 50s to near 60.

Wednesday: Times of sun and clouds with highs in the lower 60s.

Thursday: Partly cloudy skies with highs in the lower 60s.

Friday: Scattered showers, especially in the morning. Highs in the upper 50s to near 60.

