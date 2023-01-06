Deputies searching for stolen jewelry in connection with Lexington County homicide investigation

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Lexington County Police Department is further investigating a homicide incident that happened at a Lexington County apartment complex.

Officials said on July 9, 2022, around 2:00 a.m., Tyler “T-Rob/T-Rob Smooth” Robinson, a music promoter in Columbia, had been shot multiple times outside of the Lauren Ridge Apartments off Augusta Road. Officers provided aid to Robinson until Lexington County EMS arrived and transported him to the hospital where he later was pronounced dead.

Investigators are searching for missing jewelry in connection to a Lexington County homicide incident. (Brian Payton | LEXINGTON POLICE DEPARTMENT)

Investigators found evidence that several suspects shot Robinson multiple times moments after he arrived at the apartment complex. It was later determined the shooting was pre-planned, the suspects followed Robinson from a club in downtown Columbia.

Investigators are searching for missing jewelry in connection to a Lexington County homicide incident. (Brian Payton | LEXINGTON POLICE DEPARTMENT)

After Robinson was shot, he was robbed of his jewelry and watch. The suspects also burglarized his apartment before fleeing according to officials.

Detectives are now searching for several custom pieces of jewelry and a watch Robinson was believed to be wearing the night he was killed. Investigators are searching for a gold necklace and pendant with jewels with “Smooth” and “LMC”, two jeweled gold rings, one with “$” and the other with “LMC”, and a jeweled gold watch.

Investigators are searching for missing jewelry in connection to a Lexington County homicide incident. (LEXINGTON POLICE DEPARTMENT)

If you have any information regarding the incident or know the whereabouts of the missing jewelry and watch, please contact Detective Heath at 803-951-4642 or kheath@lexsc.com.

Investigators are searching for missing jewelry in connection to a Lexington County homicide incident. (LEXINGTON POLICE DEPARTMENT)

Those with information can also contact Midlands Crimestoppers by phone at 1-888-CRIME-SC, online here, and click “Submit a Tip.”, or download the P3 Tips app on your Apple or Android device.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

Copyright 2023 WIS. All rights reserved.