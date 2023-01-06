SkyView
Health U
Soda City Live
Send It To 10
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored

Democratic officials’ homes, offices, shot up in New Mexico

The shooting are being investigated by local and federal officials. (Source: KOAT/DEBBIE OMALLEY/CNN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jan. 6, 2023 at 8:50 AM EST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — The homes or offices of four elected Democratic officials in New Mexico have been hit by gunfire over the past month, and authorities are working to determine if the attacks are connected.

Nobody was injured in the shootings, which are being investigated by local and federal authorities, said Police Chief Harold Medina. He called the investigation a top priority.

The attacks began on Dec. 4, when someone shot eight rounds at the Albuquerque home of Bernalillo County Commissioner Adriann Barboa, police said. Seven days later, someone fired more than a dozen times at the Albuquerque house of then-Bernalillo Commissioner Debbie O’Malley.

Just this week, on Tuesday night and Thursday morning, respectively, multiple shots were fired at the home of state Sen. Linda Lopez and the office of state Sen. Moe Maestas.

“It is traumatizing to have several bullets shot directly through my front door when my family and I were getting ready to celebrate Christmas,” Barboa, who has been a county commissioner since January 2021, told Albuquerque TV station KRQE. “No one deserves threatening and dangerous attacks like this.”

O’Malley, who left her position as commissioner after serving a maximum of two terms, said in an email that she and her husband were asleep before the gunfire struck the adobe wall surrounding their home.

“To say I am angry about this attack on my home—on my family, is the least of it,” O’Malley said in an email. “I remember thinking how grateful I was that my grandchildren were not spending the night, and that those bullets did not go through my house.”

Lopez, who has been a state senator since 1997, said three of the bullets shot at her home passed through her 10-year-old daughter’s bedroom.

“I am asking the public to provide any information they may have that will assist the police in bringing about the arrest of the perpetrators,” Lopez said in a statement.

Albuquerque Mayor Tim Keller called the shootings disturbing. He said they are serious crimes regardless of whether anyone was hurt.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man waves around a knife at Two Notch Road Walmart
VIDEO: Knife-wielding man subdued by Walmart shoppers
Lesley Lemoine (47) of Lugoff is the victim whose body was found in a Kershaw County clothing...
Coroner IDs woman whose body was found in Kershaw County clothing bin
The Eagles are bringing 'Hotel California' to Columbia
Eagles add Columbia to 2023 tour
Lesley Lemoine (47) of Lugoff is the victim whose body was found in a Kershaw County clothing...
Investigation continues into how woman was left in donation bin for months in Kershaw County
The South Carolina Supreme Court
SC Supreme Court strikes down six week abortion ban, cites privacy concerns in law

Latest News

Bullet holes found at homes of elected officials in New Mexico
The unemployment rate remained fell to 3.5%, matching a 53-year low, the Labor Department said...
US hiring stays brisk as employers add 223,000 jobs
Seayontai Banks Jr., 5, and his great-grandmother Pleasant Hebert are shown. Hebert said she's...
5-year-old child with autism left alone on school bus for 4 hours, family says
FILE - Violent insurrectionists, loyal to President Donald Trump, storm the Capitol in...
2 years after Jan. 6, speaker scrap paralyzes Congress again