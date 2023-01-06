Columbia fire crews rescue dog from Blythewood house fire

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Columbia Fire Department reports crew members rescued a dog from a Blythewood area house fire.

Officials said crews responded to the fire at a house on Elton Walker Road, around 11 a.m. on Thursday, January 5.

When crews arrived, firefighters could see smoke coming from the house and were told a dog, named Daisy, was still inside the home.

Crews located Daisy inside the house, pulled the animal out of the building, and immediately started to resuscitate the canine.

A dog was rescued from a Blythewood area house fire. (COLUMBIA FIRE DEPARTMENT)

Daisy was walking on their own when firefighters left. The dog then went to the vet with their owner for a check-up.

There were no other injuries reported, the fire started in the kitchen and was deemed an accident by officials.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

Copyright 2023 WIS. All rights reserved.