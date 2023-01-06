Al Roker mades his Today Show return

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - TODAY show weatherman Al Roker made his television return after months away due to health complications.

Roker, who had been dealing with complications from blood clots, had to step away from his duties on the show in November.

Roker’s blood clots caused two trips to the hospital. During his time away, Roker’s blood clot traveled from his leg to his lung.

His absence from the show, made him miss the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade, it was the first time he missed the event in 27 years.

